The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $4.22 on Major Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $4.22 or 0.00009578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $1.11 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00066608 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.04 or 0.00344699 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000898 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,357,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.