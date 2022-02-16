The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Sherwin-Williams has decreased its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $11.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.1%.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.63. The company had a trading volume of 35,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,748. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.97.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.