The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 186.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 68,306 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Timken worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Timken by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken in the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Timken by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 70,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Timken by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

TKR opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $62.96 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.