THEKEY (TKY) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 16th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $17,053.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.