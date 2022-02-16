TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.41

TheMaven, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVEN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.41 and last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 70571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TheMaven in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.57 million during the quarter.

About TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN)

TheMaven, Inc engages in software development and other related activities in the United States. The company operates the Maven platform, an online publishing platform that provides channel partners the ability to produce and manage editorially focused content and community interaction through tools and services; and provides advertising technology, techniques, and relationships that allow its channel partners to monetize online editorially focused content through various display and custom content advertising solutions.

