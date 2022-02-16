Theodore Blegen Sells 1,387 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 6,336 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,529,838.08.

On Thursday, January 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62.

On Monday, December 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.35, for a total transaction of $899,841.95.

On Monday, November 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $8.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,512. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.20.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

