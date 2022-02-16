Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.88

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.88 and traded as high as C$3.88. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 7,601 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$362.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.24.
Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)
