Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

