Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.84.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
