Theta Fuel Hits Market Cap of $1.19 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $112.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00211730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00024969 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.00431004 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00060454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

