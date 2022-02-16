Thor Mining (LON:THR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Thor Mining PLC (LON:THR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Thor Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.74 ($0.01), with a volume of 303,794 shares.
The company has a market cap of £14.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.51.
