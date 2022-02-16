Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $13,841.85

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $13,841.85 and approximately $161,845.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00289715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002413 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.