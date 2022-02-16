ThreeFold (TFT) Price Reaches $0.0918

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $134,642.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0918 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.00216565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00128616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00025507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.



Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

