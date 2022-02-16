Tidal Finance Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $612,426.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tidal Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00038504 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00106431 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tidal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tidal Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.