Tiger King Trading 32.4% Lower Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $28,446.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.09 or 0.07103256 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,962.39 or 1.00085519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00050387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Buying and Selling Tiger King

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

