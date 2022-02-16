Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Shares Down 0.2%

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.72 and last traded at C$9.72. Approximately 125,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 124,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.74.

TF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a C$10.51 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.65 million and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.03, a current ratio of 29.97 and a quick ratio of 29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is 150.66%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

