Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.08

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 9420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $757.29 million, a P/E ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Titan International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Titan International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Titan International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

