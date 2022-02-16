Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.08

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 9420 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The stock has a market cap of $757.29 million, a P/E ratio of 145.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
Titan International Company Profile (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.