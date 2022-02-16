TitanSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $69.10 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 16th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $69.10 million and $52,616.00 worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002957 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00105843 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TITAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

