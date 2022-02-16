TJX Companies (TJX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TJX Companies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $68.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TJX Companies stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.