Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $34.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.12, but opened at $24.10. Toast shares last traded at $22.91, with a volume of 96,766 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Toast from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,171 shares of company stock worth $16,924,372 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 16.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

