Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $123.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $92.13 and a one year high of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

