Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in January

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. Topcon has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Get Topcon alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.