Tornado Cash Trading 41.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.57 or 0.00083579 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $40.22 million and $105.70 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00044248 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.66 or 0.07045096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,630.40 or 0.99712789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00049550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00051955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002867 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

