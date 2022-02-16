Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 22,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 5,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOTZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.