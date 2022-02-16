Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Up 2.5%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.
About Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toto (TOTDY)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.