Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Up 2.5%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.28.

About Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

