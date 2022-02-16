TOWER Market Capitalization Tops $6.44 Million (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and $259,812.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOWER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00105564 BTC.

About TOWER

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

