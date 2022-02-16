Tower token (TOWER) Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tower token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00105807 BTC.

Tower token Coin Profile

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower token Coin Trading

