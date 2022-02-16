Traders Buy High Volume of PAR Technology Call Options (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,877% compared to the average volume of 315 call options.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 27.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,580,000 after buying an additional 85,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.
PAR Technology Company Profile
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
