Traders Buy High Volume of PAR Technology Call Options (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 9,376 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,877% compared to the average volume of 315 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 20.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,904,000 after buying an additional 210,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 27.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,580,000 after buying an additional 85,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter.

PAR stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

