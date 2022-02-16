Traders Buy Large Volume of Global Cord Blood Call Options (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,741% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 32.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 195,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,184,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after buying an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,758,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 378,765 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 179,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 85,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

