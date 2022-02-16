Traders Buy Large Volume of Global Cord Blood Call Options (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,828 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 11,741% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.
Shares of NYSE CO opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.17. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.31.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
About Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.
