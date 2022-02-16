Traders Purchase Large Volume of Orion Engineered Carbons Put Options (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,185% compared to the typical daily volume of 163 put options.

Shares of OEC opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.74. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31.

In related news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 203,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

