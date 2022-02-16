Tranchess Hits One Day Volume of $23.41 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $69.16 million and approximately $23.41 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.84 or 0.99986719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00389545 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,739,805 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

