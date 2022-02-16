TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Windacre Partnership LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Windacre Partnership LLC decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 124,456 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 9.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned approximately 1.21% of TransDigm Group worth $417,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,407,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,817 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,402,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 72,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total transaction of $26,458,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.72, for a total value of $6,574,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $40,287,435 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.94.

Shares of TDG traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $662.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,171. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $623.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

