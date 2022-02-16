TransMedics Group (TMDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $433.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edwin M. Kania, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, with a total value of $2,256,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

