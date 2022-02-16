Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 442,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,839,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
