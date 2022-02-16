Travel + Leisure (TNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $62.06 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.02.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,670,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 255,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after buying an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.