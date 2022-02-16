TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
TANNI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.90. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.10. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $28.58.
