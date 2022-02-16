Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment (TSE:TZS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.98

Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:TZS)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.98 and traded as high as C$2.00. Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 20,250 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$14.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.96.
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:TZS)
