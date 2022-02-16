Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.50

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 102300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

