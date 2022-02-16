TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,917 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

