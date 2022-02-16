TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,898,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,568 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 240,917 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.
