Tritax EuroBox plc Declares Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BOXE)

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:BOXE) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON BOXE opened at GBX 1.25 ($0.02) on Wednesday. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.46 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.34.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.