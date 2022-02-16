Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Insider Acquires £49,440 in Stock

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) insider Robert Orr bought 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($66,901.22).

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 104.60 ($1.42). The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,328. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 111.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The stock has a market cap of £442.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.32. Tritax EuroBox plc has a one year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a one year high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

