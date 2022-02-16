Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

EBOX stock opened at GBX 104.73 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 111.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.38. The stock has a market cap of £442.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.10. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.69).

EBOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.83) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

