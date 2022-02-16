Triton International Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Triton International has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Triton International to earn $9.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Triton International has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.20 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,106 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total transaction of $127,728.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Alspaugh sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $1,172,779. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Triton International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Triton International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Triton International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

