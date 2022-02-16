trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 554,200 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 892,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in trivago by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20. trivago has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.38.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

