Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of TROX stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Tronox by 29.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the fourth quarter worth $745,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter worth $820,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

