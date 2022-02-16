Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. Tronox also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.080-$3.590 EPS.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 1,588,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,427. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.86.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,711,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,798,000 after buying an additional 192,367 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

