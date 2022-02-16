TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) & Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Financial Contrast

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

11.5% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of TROOPS shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ceragon Networks and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $262.88 million 0.66 -$17.09 million ($0.11) -18.82 TROOPS $4.29 million 105.86 -$67.92 million N/A N/A

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than TROOPS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ceragon Networks and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 0 3 0 3.00 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than TROOPS.

Volatility & Risk

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks -3.11% -3.79% -1.93% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats TROOPS on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.