Truist Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on THS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of THS opened at $40.70 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,516,000 after buying an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $72,116,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 5,156,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,656,000 after buying an additional 1,338,995 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,725,000 after buying an additional 985,225 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

