Truist Financial Comments on Flowers Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) – Research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Flowers Foods in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

FLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:FLO opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Flowers Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 143,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

