Truist Financial Comments on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ramirez now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

PFLT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

PFLT stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $515.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $13.92.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 68.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.08%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

