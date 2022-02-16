Truist Financial Comments on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for SS&C Technologies in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.93 and a 52-week high of $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

